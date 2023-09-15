Nuh violence: Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested, to be produced in court today

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress MLA Mamman Khan

Haryana police arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the communal violence that erupted in Nuh in the month of August. Khan is a legislator from Mewat's Firozpur Jhirka constituency. According to the information, Khan had posted a provocative post on social media during the violence in Nuh. He will be produced in court today.

Haryana Police on Thursday told the High Court that Khan was named an accused in an FIR lodged after the Nuh violence. They also claimed that the police have the phone call records and other evidence to back the move.

What MLA Mamman Khan claims?

Earlier this week, the Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case when he wasn’t even in Nuh the day the violence broke out.

The MLA’s counsel told reporters after the hearing that Khan has only now come to know that he has been named in the FIR. The court said Khan can seek appropriate remedy "for protection of liberty in accordance with law", according to the counsel.

Khan also pleaded that all cases related to the violence in Nuh should be transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). An SIT has already been formed, the court was told by the government counsel. Earlier, the MLA was asked twice by Nuh Police to join the investigation but he failed to appear before it. He did not comply with the police summons for August 31, saying he was unwell.

Nuh violence

It should be mentioned here that clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked in which 6 people, including two Home Guards were killed. In addition, around 20 policemen were also injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

