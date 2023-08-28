Monday, August 28, 2023
     
Haryana CM announces 20% reservations for SCs in Group A, B promotions

Before this development, the quota was limited to groups C and D. In the assembly Khattar said that the decision was made after analysing data regarding SC participation In the higher cadres.

Chandigarh Published on: August 28, 2023
In a major decision, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) in promotions for group A and B government posts. 

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala welcomed the move and urged clearing promotion backlogs.

