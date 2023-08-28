Haryana CM announces 20% reservations for SCs in Group A, B promotions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

In a major decision, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) in promotions for group A and B government posts.

Before this development, the quota was limited to groups C and D. In the assembly Khattar said that the decision was made after analysing data regarding SC participation In the higher cadres.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala welcomed the move and urged clearing promotion backlogs.

