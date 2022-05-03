In message to MVA govt, Indian diaspora recites Hanuman Chalisa in London

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hanuman Chalisa recital performed in London

Sanatanis, including, representatives from Reach India (UK Chapter) and a number of other organisations in the United Kingdoms gathered for a public recital of Hanuman Chalisa on Monday. The recital was also joined by a number of families, who had gathered near London's Windsor. Through the recital, the Indian Sanatani Diaspora in the UK wanted to send a clear message to the MVA Government and other individuals of its dismay at the arrest of a person and subsequent hold in jail, for simply reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

The diaspora and the families gathered and recited the prayer, whilst others nearby also celebrated Eid.

All was done in harmony and with respect to each other's beliefs.

The Sanatani group including British-born Hindus have raised their concerns and questions to the MVA government requesting its justification and anti-Hindu behavior.

They also gave a clear message -- in a number of different languages including Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Hindi and English among others -- to the MVA Government, that the followers of Sanatan Dharma should not be prevented from their fundamental rights of practising their Dharma.

"The MVA Government in Maharashtra and various other groups should take note that the UK Sanatani diaspora is watching along with Sanatanis around the world and we stand united. Join the event and make a difference in sending a message to all," they said.

This event was organised by the Indian Diaspora in the UK and was coordinated by Reach India UK, Simply Sanatan, Yoga with Maya and many other organisations.

