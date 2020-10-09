HAL employee arrested for supplying fighter aircraft details to Pakistan's ISI

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI, the statement said.

The Maharashtra Police on Friday arrested an employee of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, police informed on Friday. In a statement, the Maharashtra ATS said the accused was supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to ISI.

The man was supplying the secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their sensitive details, along with the information related to HAL's aircraft manufacturing unit at Ojhar near Nashik, airbase and prohibited area inside the manufacturing unit, police said.

An offence under the Official Secrets Act has been registered against the 41-year-old man, an official said. Officials of the Nashik ATS unit arrested him from his house in Nashik, he said.

Three mobile handsets along with five SIM cards and two memory cards have been seized from him, he said. The phones and SIM cards were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, he added.

The accused was produced before court on Friday, and has been remanded in ATS custody for 10 days, he said.

HAL's Aircraft Division Nashik, established in 1964 for licence manufacture of MiG-21FL aircraft and K-13 missiles, is located at Ojhar, 24 km from Nashik and around 200 km from Mumbai.

The division has also manufactured other MiG variants like MiG-21M, MiG-21 BIS, MiG-27 M and the state-of-the-art Su-30 MKI fighter jet. The division also carries out overhaul of the MiG series aircraft and Repair and Overhaul (ROH) of Su-30 MKI aircraft.

(With inputs from PTI)

