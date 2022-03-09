Gurugram administration finalises temporary rehabilitation plan for residents of Chintels Paradiso

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Workers shift household items of displaced residents of the Chintels Paradiso housing society in Gurugram on Feb 22, 2022.

The district administration on Tuesday finalised the temporary rehabilitation plan for Chintels Paradiso residents, asking the builder to work out a permanent settlement proposal by March 11.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

On a letter shot off to the builder, DTPE RS Bhath spelled out the latest terms including rent shifting charges.

"Whereas committee has been constituted by District Magistrate has been continuously working for making re-location of affected families, coordination for structure audit being conducted by IIT, Delhi and taking preventive measures to avoid any future mishap in the society.

"You have already been directed to submit the rational proposal after going through the various representations received from residents of Tower D-4 and the proposal shall be submitted by 11.03.2022," read the order.

According to the order, the builder has been directed to pay Rs 25,000 per flat for size 1,785 sq.ft., Rs 30,000 for flat having size of 2,050 sq.ft and Rs 37,000 per flat for 2,630 sq.ft.as rent per month (average Rs 14/sq.ft).

In addition to the above, one time lumpsum amount of Rs 40,000 shall also be paid to the owners presently residing in these towers and shifting charges shall also be paid as demanded by the "movers and packers" company, to be engaged by builder.

The order states that the owners of E, F, G and H Towers are at liberty to shift to the place identified by them and above charges shall be paid by builder with commitment that rent of 3 months along with commitment in writing for payment of rent for total 11 months shall be paid or till the finalization of report of IIT, Delhi based upon which further directions shall also be issued by the Committee.

"We have residents welfare as our top priority. We have worked out temporary shifting and rehabilitate which will be borne by builder," said DC Nishant Kumar Yadav.

