Image Source : PTI/FILE Unlocking Gujarat: Religious places, gyms to open from June 11 as new guidelines kick in

With Gujarat proceeding to unlock, religious places and gyms can now open from June 11 as the Vijay Rupani-led government announced a new set of guidelines on Wednesday. A night curfew, however, will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm till 6 am.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and 11 casualties that raised its tally of infections to 8,17,707 and toll to 9,955. Apart from this, at least 2,122 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 7,93,028. With a recovery rate of 96.98 per cent, the state is now left with 14,724 active cases, of which 351 patients are in a critical condition.

WHAT'S ALLOWED

Religious places open from June 11; not more than 50 people can gather.

Libraries can function with 50% capacity.

Gardens can open from 6 am till 7 pm

Gyms can operate with 50% capacity

Social, political gatherings cannot have more than 50 people

Dine-in allowed at restaurants with 50% capacity, from 8 am till 7 pm

Shops can open between 9 am and 7 pm

READ MORE: Karnataka may go for unlock in 4 to 5 phases: Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Latest India News