Greater Noida: Two minors block traffic by parking motorcycle in middle of road; assault cop

The minors were so dogged they attacked a policeman.

Greater Noida on Friday witnessed a weird incident in which two minors not only mocked traffic norms but also attacked police personnel when he tried to intervene. The duo allegedly blocked traffic by parking their motorcycle in the middle of a road and then assaulted a police official who intervened in the matter, an official said.

The duo had placed the motorcycle on the road in a manner that disrupted traffic movement of other vehicles. The accused did not relent even after several passersby asked them to remove their two-wheeler, the official said.

Minors detained, parents summoned

The incident took place in the Dankaur area on Thursday evening after which the local boys were taken to the police station and their parents also summoned, the official said.

“While the road was blocked, a police vehicle was also passing by from the route. When a policeman saw this, he asked the boys to remove their motorcycle. However, the boys got aggressive and a heated argument broke out after which they assaulted and manhandled the police personnel,” the official from the local Dankaur police station said.

“The boys were then brought to the police station and their parents also summoned. The boys were let off in the night after their parents tendered apologies and a non-cognisable report under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance) was lodged against them,” the police official added.

(With PTI inputs)

