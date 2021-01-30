Image Source : FILE/INDIA TV Will govt record all your calls including those via WhatsApp? Here's the truth

A social media post circulating on various platforms claimed that the government has introduced new telecom rules for calls, including those made via WhatsApp. According to the purported document, all calls will be recorded and saved. It also claimed that the government will keep an eye on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. But before you believe any of this, find out if it is even true.

THE CLAIM

As seen enlisted in the document, all calls will be recorded and saved. A close eye will be kept on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. Telecom equipment will be linked to the ministry system. It also claimed that those sending political or religious messages could be arrested without the issuance of any warrant.

THE TRUTH

The PIB Fact Check rejected the claims, terming them "fake". It said that the government has not announced any new telecom/communication rules linked to phone calls or WhatsApp.

