Free super-fast internet to be provided across Bengaluru: Karnataka Dy CM

Denizens of India's tech hub will soon have an hour free internet daily, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwat Narayan at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019."We require nine months to roll out the free internet plan which had been in demand for the last four years," said Narayan on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Updated on: November 21, 2019 7:34 IST
Denizens of India's tech hub will soon have an hour free internet daily, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwat Narayan at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019."We require nine months to roll out the free internet plan which had been in demand for the last four years," said Narayan on Wednesday.

The state government has joined forces with ACT to roll out the project, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore which will promise at least 1 hour of free internet service a day to Bengaluru residents.

The ACT has come forward to install the poles, we will charge a nominal fee and offer power supply, added Narayan.

