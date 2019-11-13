Four killed, 5 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, Kishtwar district

Image Source : PTI Four people were killed and five others injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district

Four people were killed and five others injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said. The vehicle, carrying pilgrims from Palmar to the Sarthal temple, fell into the gorge after the driver lost control over it, they said. Police and locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a district hospital in Kishtwar, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, the officials said.

Three critically injured people were shifted to the Government Medical College here through a chopper for specialised treatment. District administration, Kishtwar, provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 each to the family members of the deceased and 5,000 each to the injured. This is the second such incident in 24 hours as 16 people, including five women and three children, were killed on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district.