Former Goa minister Achyut Usgaonkar dies

Former Goa minister Achyut Kashinath Sinai Usgaonkar died at a hospital near here on Tuesday following age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 92.

Usgaonkar was a leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest regional outfit in Goa. He served as a cabinet minister from August 13, 1977 to April 27, 1979 in the then Shashikala Kakodkar government of Goa, Daman and Diu.

"Usgaonkar died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (located near Panaji) around 7.30 am," his son-in-law Dinar Tarcar told PTI.

He is survived by three daughters, including noted film actor Varsha Usgaonkar.

Before serving as a minister, Achyut Usgaonkar was the deputy speaker of Goa during the Dayanand Bandodkar-led government.

Bandodkar was the first chief minister of the coastal state.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Achyut Kashinath Sinai Usgaonkar, Former Goa Minister, who passed away today morning.

His contribution to State and people of Goa will be always be remembered.

My deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, after paying his respect to the mortal remains of Usgaonkar at his residence in Panaji.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade tweeted, "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family of former Minister of Goa, Daman and Diu Shri Achyut Kashinath Sinai Usgaonkar".

