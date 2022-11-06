Himachal Pradesh elections: Fatehpur seat to witness neck-to-neck fight between BJP and Congress candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh elections: Fatehpur seat to witness neck-to-neck fight between BJP and Congress

Himachal Pradesh elections: As assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh is around the corner, the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the state.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain power, Congress would aim to regain its lost ground in the hill state.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also projected itself as the third option in the well-established bipolar political landscape of the state.

About Fatehpur assembly seat

Fatehpur is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly. It is considered among those seats where the Congress party has often dominated.

Since 2012, the seat is continuously won by the grand old party including a bypoll in 2021. In the bypoll, incumbent MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania of Congress defeated Baldev Singh Thakur of BJP by a margin of 5789 votes.

However, this time around, Bhawani Singh Pathania has been pitted against BJP's Rakesh Pathania who is anticipated to give a tough fight to the incumbent legislator. The AAP has fielded Rajan Sushant from this seat.

In the 2021 by-election, Congress' Bhavani Pathania got 24,449 votes with a vote share of 42.82%. Whereas, BJP's Baldev Thakur garnered 18,660 votes with 32.68% of the vote share.

Also Read: ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022

Latest India News