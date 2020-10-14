Farooq, Omar meet PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti day after her release

Image Source : ANI National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah meet PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence.

A day after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah visited the former at her residence in Srinagar.

Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) charges against her. She was detained in August 2019 just before the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Mufti's release came days before the Supreme Court was to hear the matter related to her detention.

"My father & I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon," Omar tweeted.

Mufti later thanked the duo in a tweet. "It was nice of you & Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. I am sure together we all can change things for the better," she said.

Mufti, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year, was later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6. She was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

Omar and Farooq were among others who were detained last year ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. The two were released earlier in March this year.

