Traffic affected as protesting farmers march from Noida to Delhi; heavy security deployed

Protesting under the banner of Bharat Kisan Union (BKU), over 15,000 farmers entered the national capital on Saturday. Heavy security has been deployed along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the wake of the protest march which was launched by the farmers on September 17, from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh.

Among the many demands of the farmers, clearance of unpaid dues for their sugarcanes, one-time unconditional loan waiver and cleaning of tributaries of the Ganga in western Uttar Pradesh gain importance.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh began march from Noida Sector-69 to Delhi's Kisan Ghat early Saturday.

UP farmers begin march from Noida Sector-69 to Delhi's Kisan Ghat, over their demands of payment of sugarcane crop dues, full loan waiver and making electricity used in farming free among others.

The protest march has badly affected the regular traffic movement near Noida Sector 62, where the procession is presently moving. They will be moving towards Kisan Ghat via Akshardham and ITO. Noida police teams have been deployed on the way to ensure peaceful passage.

Earlier on Friday, the protesters had reached Noida, where they had met the representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. However, the talks were inconclusive as they did not yield any results.

Here are several demands by protesting farmers

# Restoration of polluted rivers and strict action against units polluting the rivers

# Waiving off the farmers' debts

# Payment of sugarcane dues within the stipulated time of 14 days and the payment of outstanding amount along with interest

# Free electricity to farmers agricultural use

# Including the entire family under the farmer insurance scheme

# Implementation of the Swaminathan Commission

# Free medicines and education

# Addressing issues related to land acquisition in one go

