Image Source : PTI Drought-hit Bihar farmers to get Rs 3,000 per month

The Bihar cabinet on Friday approved a compensation of Rs 3,000 per month to each farmer family in the drought-affected districts of the state, officials said.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It approved a compensation of Rs 3,000 to each farmer family in the drought-affected 896 panchayats in 18 districts.

The government has sanctioned Rs 900 crore for the purpose.

However, officially the state government has so far not declared any district drought-hit.

