Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrested at farmers' agitation in Shivpuri

​Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was arrested in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 19:08 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was arrested in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

Chouhan was, however, released later. 

He was participating in a farmers' agitation in Pichhore. 

Chouhan, during his address, took potshots at the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. 

"The Kamal Nath government has not waived the loans of farmers. None of their promises have been fulfiled. We are not going to be scared of this government. When we were not scared during the Emergency, why will we get scared now?."

 

