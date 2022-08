Farmers from Punjab leave for UP's Lakhimpur Kheri for protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers stage a protest demanding justice in the October 3, 2021 violence case in UPs Lakhimpur Kheri district, at Patiala Railway station in Patiala.

Highlights Farmers to participate in 72-hour-long protest against Centre in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had decided to hold a protest from August 18 to 20 to seek "justice"

Farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases registered against them

Farmers from Punjab on Wednesday left for Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri to participate in a 72-hour-long protest against the Centre on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had decided to hold a protest from August 18 to 20 to seek "justice" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases registered against them during the stir against the Centre's now-withdrawn farm laws, compensation to families of farmers who died during the course of the yearlong protest and legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Wednesday said they are going to Lakhimpur Kheri on the call of the SKM.

"We will participate in the 72-hour long 'dharna' there," he said. BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said around 2,000 farmers, including women, left for Uttar Pradesh to participate in the protest. BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai said 10,000 farmers from Punjab will participate in the protest. "Some are going on trains and some on their own vehicles," said Rai.

They also demanded the sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year.

(PTI Inputs)

Also Read | Farmers protest against land acquisition in Haryana; Delhi-Jaipur highway blocked for two hours

Latest India News