Mega cleanliness drive 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath' to begin at 10 am today

The stage is set for the cleanliness drive - 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. On his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi appealed to people for 1 hour of shramdaan for the swachhata at 10 am on October 1. The PM asserted it would be a collective ‘swachhanjali’ (homage) to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) on the eve of his Jayanti (October 1).

“A big event on cleanliness is going to be organized on October 1, i.e. Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood…or at a park, river, lake or any other public place,” he urged.

The mega cleanliness drive calls upon citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities of public places like market spaces, railway tracks water bodies tourist locations, religious places etc. Every town, Gram Panchayat, all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways, information & technology etc, and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens.

