'Eid Mubarak': PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi. The day is celebrated by Muslims to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

"Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May the spirit of brotherhood and kindness be furthered in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!," PM Modi said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also wished the country on this occasion, "On this holy occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi, I congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters. Today, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, let us all pledge to move forward with goodwill and brotherhood and work for the welfare of the entire humanity."

Earlier the PM also paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty. "Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India's freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty," Modi posted on X.

Bhagat Singh was executed by the British in 1931 at the age of 23. His courage and spirit of sacrifice in the face of likely death, and his idealism made him one of the most popular icons of the freedom movement.

Latest India News