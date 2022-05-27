Friday, May 27, 2022
     
Eastern Railway achieves 100 per cent electrification of over 2,800 km network

The total electrification will help reduce carbon emission significantly and support Indian Railway in achieving its target of making the country's railway network carbon neutral by 2030, official said.

Sheenu Sharma
Kolkata Published on: May 27, 2022 12:05 IST
Highlights

  • Eastern Railway has achieved 100 per cent electrification today
  • Total electrification will help reduce carbon emission significantly
  • It'll support Railway in achieving its target of making India's railway network carbon neutral

The Eastern Railway has achieved 100 per cent electrification of its 2,848 km network with the completion of work in the 41 km Hansdiha-Godda section, an official said on Friday (May 27).

The total electrification will help reduce carbon emission significantly and support the Indian Railway in achieving its target of making the country's railway network carbon neutral by 2030, he said.

What Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway's spokesperson said? 

"With the successful completion of CRS (commissioner of railway safety) inspection of the Hansdiha-Godda section, Eastern Railway's entire 2,848 km network is converted to electrified route," the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway's spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

The Hansdiha-Godda section has 41 km of track length and speed trial was conducted by CRS at 103 km per hour, he added.

