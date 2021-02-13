'Grabbed a blanket and ran', tweets Omar Abdullah after strong earthquake rattles North India

Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah reacts to strong earthquake tremors across Delhi NCR

Moments after powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan late on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said he grabbed a blanket and ran as soon as he felt the tremors. "Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking," Omar Abdullah's tweet read.

Earlier, there were reports of the epicentre being in Punjab's Amritsar. However, later it was clarified that the earthquake had its epicentre in Tajikistan

Later, Abdullah tweeted, "Reports of the epicentre being around Amritsar. Hope no major damage or any loss of life."

Tremors of the earthquake were felt across Delhi-NCR and several other parts of north India.

The tremors created panic among people who rushed out of their homes. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira said all his officers are on their toes and police PCR vehicles are moving in the city.

Police Commissioner Amritsar Sukchain Singh Gill said everything was normal at the Golden Temple too and volunteers were doing sewa as usual.

In Chandigarh, Class 11 student Aditya, who was preparing for his school exams, said "I thought somebody was pushing my chair."

The Himalayan and the Hindukush mountain ranges are prone to quakes and many a time its tremors can be felt across the Indo-Gangetic belt.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for the safety of people.

According to the Delhi fire department, no calls were immediately received for help.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also tweeted about the tremors and prayed for well being of all.

