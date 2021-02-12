Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of north India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Earthquake

Earthquake: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana for several seconds on Friday night after an Earthquake jolted the entire region. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

As per reports, 6.1 magnitude epicenter Amritsar, Punjab

2021-02-12 22:34:40 (IST)

Lat: 31.57, Long: 75.09

Depth: 10km

The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

The national capital falls under seismic zone IV - a very high-risk zone. India is divided into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V -- according to the increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes. More to follow.

