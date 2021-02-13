Image Source : ANI 4 dead, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

Four people died and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku in Visakhapatnam district, a senior police official said on Friday.

"We have received information that four people died. The bus carrying them fell into a gorge. Our teams have reached the spot for rescue operations," Visakhapatnam range DIG Ranga Rao told PTI.

Another senior police official said rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, medical staff and state Fire Service personnel were on.

The injured were being shiftedto Visakhapatnam for better treatment, Andhra Pradesh Minister A Srinivas told reporters. According to locals, the passengers were natives of Telangana who were on a visit to Araku, a hill station.

A survivor said they were from Hyderabad and visited Araku.

She said the driver was apparently inexperiencedin driving on a ghat road.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, in separate statements, expressed shock over the accident.

Jagan, in a statement, expressed shock and grief over the mishap.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of the injured," the statement said.

KCR, in a statement, expressed anguish over the deaths. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy too expressed

grief.

