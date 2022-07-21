What Droupadi Murmu's brother said on her historic victory to become India's next President | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Droupadi Murmu has become the 15th President of India

Droupadi Murmu wins Presidential Election: On the historic victory of tribal BJP leader and former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu winning the 15th President of India, her brother said he's very happy being the brother of the President of India.

Speaking on Droupadi Murmu's victory, her brother Tarinisen Tudu said, "...didi is becoming President (didi President ban gaya).. I'm very happy, now I'll be the brother of the President of India."

"Since childhood, she has struggled a lot... it's an inspiration for all," his brother said.

Droupadi Murmu's sister-in-law also spoke on her victory saying, "...very happy, feel pride that a tribal woman who rose from a grass-root level and becoming the President of the country."

"She'll be at the highest office of India..." Murmu's sister-in-law said.

"She's a good cook... I too learned from her."

Droupadi Murmu received more than 50 per cent of votes after the third round of counting in the Presidential election. The final tally, however, is still awaited.

As soon as it was announced that Murmu has received more than 50 per cent votes, celebrations began across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, among others congratulated Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi expressed confidence that Droupadi Murmu will make an "outstanding" President and said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post.

