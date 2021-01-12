Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Water supply to remain affected in THESE areas of Delhi on Wednesday. Full List

Water supply in various parts of the national capital will be affected on Wednesday due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna. In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said water production has been curtailed at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants. The supply in the region will be affected until ammonia levels in the river reduce to a treatable limit.

"As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on an increasing trend, water production has been curtailed at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants," the utility said.

Last year, the Delhi Jal Board had stopped water production at its plants at least five times due to high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna. According to officials, the DJB's water treatment plants can treat up to 0.9 ppm ammonia concentration in the river water. If the ammonia content is higher than this, the raw water is diluted with fresh water from the Upper Ganga Canal or the Munak Canal. If enough fresh water for dilution is not available, the production capacity of plants is reduced or they are temporarily shut.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee asked the Central Pollution Control Board to identify sources of pollution leading to high levels of ammonia in the river in Delhi and submit a report by January 10.

WATER SUPPLY TO BE AFFECTED ON WEDNESDAY

Civil lines

Hindu Rao Hospital

Kamla Nagar

Shakti Nagar

Karol Bagh

Pahar Ganj

NDMC areas

Rajinder Nagar

Patel Nagar

Inderpuri

Kalkaji

Govindpuri

Tugalkabad

Sangam Vihar

Ambedkar Nagar

Prahladpur

Delhi Gate

Subhash Park

Model Town

Gulabi Bagh

Punjabi Bagh

Jahangirpuri

Moolchand

South Extn

Greater Kailash

Burari

Parts of Cantonment areas

South Delhi

