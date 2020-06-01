Image Source : PTI Unlock 1.0: Status quo for DTC, restaurants in Delhi

As the Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for 'Unlock 1.0', it maintained status quo for restaurants, permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery and takeaway of food items, and DTC with not more than 20 passengers at a time.

In an order, signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority extended the lockdown period in the containment zones in the national capital up to June 30, while allowing some more relaxations across the city outside containment zones. Dev, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, said all private as well as government offices will be permitted to function in full strength.

"However, for private offices, as far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed," it said.

The order said restaurants will be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery and takeaway of food items.

The government allowed the intra-state movement of buses -- DTC as well as cluster -- with the condition that not more than 20 passengers shall be allowed at one time inside.

Before entering into the bus, each passenger will be screened through a thermal gun on 'best effort' basis.

"The Transport Department shall deploy an adequate number of bus marshals inside each bus at all times for maintaining social distancing inside the bus and restricting the number of passengers to 20," the order said.

The transportation of passengers, other than by buses, shall also be allowed. "After disembarking every passenger, the driver should disinfect the passenger sitting area."

For shops and markets, the order said all markets and market complexes will remain open.

"Social distancing (2 Gaz ki doori) will be maintained in all cases. If social distancing is not maintained by any shop, then the said shop shall be liable to be closed in view of public health hazard involved in containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and the shopkeeper shall also be liable for prosecution under the relevant laws," the order said.

It said the industrial establishments will be permitted to function.

"Construction activities shall be permitted wherever the workers are available on site or could be transported to the site from within Delhi."

For marriage related gatherings, maximum 50 guests are allowed. For funeral or last rites related gatherings maximum 20 persons are allowed, it added.

The order said the RWAs cannot prevent any person from performing their services and duties which has been permitted under these guidelines.

The order said the containment zones lockdown will continue to remain in force in the containment zones till June 30.

"In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services."

In the containment zones, there should be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions, as required by guidelines of Union Health Ministry.

"All other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed," the order said.

Also, persons above 65 years of age with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, it added.

The order said that there will be unrestricted movement of persons and goods within Delhi and no separate permission will be required for these movements.

"In view of the current public health situation in Delhi, the inter-state movement of non-residents of Delhi, into the territory of Delhi shall be allowed only on the production of e-passes issued for essential services or in case of emergent circumstances by authorities of respective State, UT or District Magistrates of Delhi. However, government employees shall be allowed on the production of Government ID cards," it said.

However, the movement by passenger trains and flights will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued.

The order also said that Aarogya Setu enables early identification of potential risk of infection and thus acts as a shield for individuals and the community and advises its use.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage