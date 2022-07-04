Monday, July 04, 2022
     
Delhi wakes up to humid morning, light rain expected today

The minimum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi rains: The national capital woke up to a humid morning today, a day after some parts of the city received rains on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains in the city, along with generally cloudy skies. 

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent. The minimum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees, a notch below the average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.

