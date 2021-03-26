Delhi Police Crime Branch nabs Arun Nagar, associate of criminal arrested in yesterday's encounter

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests Arun Nagar, associate of criminal arrested in yesterday's encounter

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a criminal in the Dera Mandi area after an exchange of fire. He has been identified as Arun Nagar of Sangam Vihar.

According to police officials, they had received inputs about Nagar was going to visit the Dera Mandi area near Chattarpur today. Police said Nagar was an associate of Rohit Choudhary, who was arrested in an encounter with police on Bhairon Marg in Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

The police officials laid a trap for Nagar at about 7.30 pm and halted the car, following which Nagar opened fire on Sub Inspector Harbir Singh, who was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The police team shot Nagar in his leg and took him to the AIIMS Trauma Center.

Ten country-made pistols and a semi-automatic pistol were seized from his possession. He is involved in several cases in Delhi.

