Heavy rain, powerful storm hit Delhi, Noida; trees uprooted, hoarding falls on DND

Heavy downpour accompanied by powerful storm lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening. While some trees uprooted in different regions, a huge hoarding collapsed on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the change in the weather has been caused due to a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan. Earlier, the weather department had said that Delhi-NCR will witness thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph.

The Noida Traffic Police also informed on Twitter about the damage caused due to the gusty winds. A hoarding fell on the DND flyway, causing an obstruction on the route. The traffic police further advised travelers to take the alternative route.

DND पर सांकेतिक होर्डिंग गिर जाने से आने जाने वाला मार्ग पूर्णतय बाधित हो गया है।

कृपया असुविधा से बचने के लिए वैकल्पिक मार्गो का प्रयोग करें।

यातायात पुलिस

गौतबुद्धनगर। pic.twitter.com/Tm8MIhQWnH — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) June 10, 2020

In another tweet, the Noida Traffic Police informed that a tree got uprooted on the Kalindi Kunj route.

Social media users also posted photos and videos of rain and massive storm.

The DND flyway has been closed due to the falling Hording structure on the DND flyway due to strong wind.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/QxwXWcIaEv — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) June 10, 2020

It was Delhi's version of cyclone.

Rain would be an understatement. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/qHFhmfOseB — Pietra dura (@roohaffzah) June 10, 2020

#DelhiRains powerful wind mixed with sand and rain give us a shy of relief ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/g4aZ7qa6OV — Awesh Reza اویش رضا (@a_awesh) June 10, 2020

