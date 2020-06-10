Wednesday, June 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Heavy rain, powerful storm hit Delhi, Noida; trees uprooted, hoarding falls on DND

Heavy rain, powerful storm hit Delhi, Noida; trees uprooted, hoarding falls on DND

Heavy downpour accompanied by powerful storm lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening. While some trees uprooted in different regions, a huge hoarding collapsed on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2020 19:03 IST
FILE
Image Source : AP

FILE

Heavy downpour accompanied by powerful storm lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening. While some trees uprooted in different regions, a huge hoarding collapsed on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the change in the weather has been caused due to a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan. Earlier, the weather department had said that Delhi-NCR will witness thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph. 

The Noida Traffic Police also informed on Twitter about the damage caused due to the gusty winds. A hoarding fell on the DND flyway, causing an obstruction on the route. The traffic police further advised travelers to take the alternative route. 

In another tweet, the Noida Traffic Police informed that a tree got uprooted on the Kalindi Kunj route. 

Social media users also posted photos and videos of rain and massive storm. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X