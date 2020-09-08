Image Source : INDIA TV Dilli Se Bambai: Take this expressway for 11-hour journey between Delhi-Mumbai. 5 things to know

Delhi and Mumbai, India's national capital and financial capital, have just moved a bit closer. No, not really. But it may seem so after two years when the work on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway gets completed. The project will reach its conclusion by 2022, two years ahead of the 2024 deadline. The access to the expressway will be controlled through closed tolling.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 5 things to know

From 24 hours, the travel time on the 1,200-1,300 long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will go down to 11 hours approximately. It is said to be India's longest Greenfield Expressway with a design speed of 120 km/hour. The expressway has a capital cost of Rs 82,514 crore, out of which Rs 20,928 crore is the land acquisition cost. 75-way side amenities will be set up along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, at an interval of 50 km. The development of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is projected to generate employment of nearly 50 lakh man-days during the construction phase.

