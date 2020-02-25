Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. CISF nabs man with Rs 24.50 lakh 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station

CISF nabs man with Rs 24.50 lakh 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended by CISF personnel with over Rs 24 lakh "suspicious" cash at a Delhi Metro station, a senior official said on Tuesday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 19:13 IST
CISF nabs man with Rs 24.50L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station
Image Source : PTI

CISF nabs man with Rs 24.50L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station (Representational Image)

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended by CISF personnel with over Rs 24 lakh "suspicious" cash at a Delhi Metro station, a senior official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Azadpur metro station on Monday. Rohit Kumar Yadav, 22, a resident of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by the CISF personnel as his bag had a huge amount of cash that looked suspicious, the official said.

A total amount of Rs 24.50 lakh in cash was recovered from his bag and the case was referred to the Income Tax department for further investigation, he added.

Also Read: CISF personnel save passenger at Delhi airport; provide first aid

Also Read: CISF nabs man with Rs 25L suspicious cash at Delhi Metro station

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News