Delhi Metro to resume services in 3 phases | check timings, list of functional stations

Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro: Operations to resume on Yellow line for limited hours | Check details

The Centre on Wednesday announced guidelines for metro operations, which are set to resume from September 7 across the country in a graded manner. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Metro services will resume in a graded manner and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask. Addressing an online media briefing, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said all Metro lines will become operational by September 12.

Following are the guidelines:

The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages. In phase 1, on 7th Sept, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on 9th Sept we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line, DMRC chief said. In phase 2, on September 9 three more lines will start which includes, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line. In phase 3, on September 10, after observing the operation and its impact, Services in Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line will resume. Initially only one line will be operative and operating hours will be 7am to 11am and 16:00 hours to 20:00 hours. Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. Only use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed. Stations and entry-exit gates in containment zones to be closed. Wearing of face mask to be mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro rail corporations may make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask.

