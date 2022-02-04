Delhi likely to receive rain again on February 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Women walk on a wet road after rain at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi on Thursday, Feb 3, 2022.

Highlights Delhi is likely to receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Feb 9 (Wednesday)

The national capital received light rain with gusty winds on Thursday (February 3)

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 14.3 degrees Celsius 19 years ago

Delhi is likely to receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms again on February 9, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The national capital received light rain with gusty winds on Thursday (February 3), which dipped the maximum temperature to 14.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day in February since 2003.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 14.3 degrees Celsius 19 years ago.

As per the IMD Data, the national capital had recorded 12.3 degrees Celsius in 1970 and 13.9 degrees Celsius in 1954, thereby, making Thursday, the fourth coldest day in February in almost seven decades.

ALSO READ: Delhi wakes up to light rain; partly cloudy sky, thunderstorms on forecast today

The rainfall was likely due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

According to the weather department, the national capital will witness partly cloudy sky on Friday and Saturday with the maximum temperature settling between 17 to 19 degrees Celsius and minimum dipping to 7.

On Friday morning, the IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures till February 10 will hover around 20 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 97 per cent.

ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; rain likely to improve AQI

Latest India News