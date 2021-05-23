Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, 189 deaths; positivity rate dips to 2.42%

The national capital recorded 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 30, and 189 deaths on Sunday, a health bulletin issued said. The positivity rate further dipped to 2.42 per cent, it said.

Delhi had recorded 2,260 fresh coronavirus cases and 182 fatalities on Saturday with the positivity rate slipping to 3.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week, saying the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Kejriwal said the top priority of his government is to vaccinate people of the city at the earliest to prevent the third wave, and added that he was in talks with vaccine companies for required doses and is ready to buy vaccines at any cost.

Vaccination of people aged 18-44 years has been stopped in Delhi on Sunday as the city has run out of stocks.

The Delhi government has made arrangements to vaccinate all people in Delhi within three months but there is shortage of vaccines in the country, the chief minister said.

