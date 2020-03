Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Crude bomb hurled at Chennai showroom, no injuries reported

Unidentified assailants on a two-wheeler threw a country bomb near a car showroom in the Teynampet area here on Tuesday and a hunt is on for them, police said.

Police said the windshield glass of a car was damaged in the attack and no one was injured, adding that it was not clear whether the culprits wanted to damage the car showroom or their target was something else.

Police are trying to zero on the culprit with the help of the CCTV cameras installed nearby the spot.