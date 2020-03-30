41-year-old evacuated from Iran, tests COVID-19 positive in Jodhpur; Rajasthan toll at 60

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in India surge to over 1,100

Jodhpur has reported another positive COVID-19 case after a 41-year-old was confirmed infected with the coronavirus. The diseased is a resident of Ladakh, who evacuated from Iran, came to Jodhpur on March 25. He is now admitted at MDH Hospital. With another COVID19 positive case surfacing, the total coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan have surged to 60, informed Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 coronavirus positive cases have been reported from across India so far. According to the official health ministry figures as of Sunday (March 29, 2020, 7.30 PM) the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 1024 including 48 foreign nationals. Out of these 1024 cases, 901 cases are active while 96 patients were found negative after treatment. India's total death toll due to COVID-19 has gone upto 28 after one more patient in West Bengal succumbed to the disease Monday morning. The global COVID-19 numbers have surpassed 700,000 and the death toll is close to 30,000, WHO said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Indore on 3-day complete lockdown after city reports 7 new cases

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus +ve cases cross 1000-mark in India, death toll at 27; Check state-wise COVID-19 list

ALSO READ | West Bengal reports second COVID-19 death