New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2021 9:42 IST
India records 38,628 new COVID cases, 617 deaths; active cases at 4,12,153 

India recorded 38,628 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 617 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 40,017 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,10,55,861. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,12,153, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,27,371.

A total of 50,10,09,609 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4   7408   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 20302 118  1942371 2003  13468 24 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3226 111  45979 349  236  
4 Assam 12024 199  554204 1249  5343 17 
5 Bihar 365 715056 45  9646  
6 Chandigarh 28 61127 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1830 76  987486 188  13533
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 10634 4  
9 Delhi 518 1411001 54  25060
10 Goa 1029 11  167423 88  3156
11 Gujarat 206 814696 31  10076  
12 Haryana 703 759678 25  9646
13 Himachal Pradesh 1610 102  201947 150  3531
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1358 44  316398 83  4386
15 Jharkhand 223   341952 28  5129  
16 Karnataka 24439 109  2852368 1651  36705 25 
17 Kerala 178441 1877  3297834 20046  17328 117 
18 Ladakh 62 20100 207  
19 Lakshadweep 76 10109 50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 152 781253 13  10514
21 Maharashtra 78412 2188  6124278 6718  133530 120 
22 Manipur 8686 329  91847 1078  1614
23 Meghalaya 5574 58  60885 510  1133
24 Mizoram 13101 36  29547 686  160
25 Nagaland 1345 24  26409 92  581
26 Odisha 11917 378  965370 1652  6236 68 
27 Puducherry 888 19  118647 100  1798  
28 Punjab 464 582539 45  16301
29 Rajasthan 231 20  944588 20  8954  
30 Sikkim 3370 34  23805 216  351
31 Tamil Nadu 20138 21  2515030 1943  34230 33 
32 Telangana 8744 59  635250 638  3817
33 Tripura 2766 188  76249 432  762
34 Uttarakhand 533 43  334408 67  7366  
35 Uttar Pradesh 659 27  1685220 50  22770
36 West Bengal 10721 24  1502748 823  18193 13 
Total# 414159 3083  31015844 41096  426754 464

Meanwhile, the White House has said the Biden Administration is eager to continue partnership with India in the fight against coronavirus and provide assistance in the form of vaccines. The delay in providing vaccines to India from the United States is not because of Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“I would say first that we have seen in some places that there are legal or regulatory issues that need to be worked out country by country as we are delivering vaccines,” she said in response to a question.

“The holdup is not on this end but we are eager to get vaccines and continue assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic,” Psaki said.

“We are eager to continue to be partners with them, to continue to provide assistance, including in the form of vaccines,” she said. 

