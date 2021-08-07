India records 38,628 new COVID cases, 617 deaths; active cases at 4,12,153 

India recorded 38,628 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 617 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 40,017 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,10,55,861. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,12,153, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,27,371.
A total of 50,10,09,609 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|7408
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20302
|118
|1942371
|2003
|13468
|24
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3226
|111
|45979
|349
|236
|4
|Assam
|12024
|199
|554204
|1249
|5343
|17
|5
|Bihar
|365
|1
|715056
|45
|9646
|6
|Chandigarh
|28
|3
|61127
|4
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1830
|76
|987486
|188
|13533
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|14
|1
|10634
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|518
|5
|1411001
|54
|25060
|2
|10
|Goa
|1029
|11
|167423
|88
|3156
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|206
|7
|814696
|31
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|703
|9
|759678
|25
|9646
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1610
|102
|201947
|150
|3531
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1358
|44
|316398
|83
|4386
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|223
|341952
|28
|5129
|16
|Karnataka
|24439
|109
|2852368
|1651
|36705
|25
|17
|Kerala
|178441
|1877
|3297834
|20046
|17328
|117
|18
|Ladakh
|62
|5
|20100
|9
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|76
|5
|10109
|9
|50
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|152
|3
|781253
|13
|10514
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|78412
|2188
|6124278
|6718
|133530
|120
|22
|Manipur
|8686
|329
|91847
|1078
|1614
|8
|23
|Meghalaya
|5574
|58
|60885
|510
|1133
|8
|24
|Mizoram
|13101
|36
|29547
|686
|160
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1345
|24
|26409
|92
|581
|2
|26
|Odisha
|11917
|378
|965370
|1652
|6236
|68
|27
|Puducherry
|888
|19
|118647
|100
|1798
|28
|Punjab
|464
|9
|582539
|45
|16301
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|231
|20
|944588
|20
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|3370
|34
|23805
|216
|351
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20138
|21
|2515030
|1943
|34230
|33
|32
|Telangana
|8744
|59
|635250
|638
|3817
|3
|33
|Tripura
|2766
|188
|76249
|432
|762
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|533
|43
|334408
|67
|7366
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|659
|27
|1685220
|50
|22770
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|10721
|24
|1502748
|823
|18193
|13
|Total#
|414159
|3083
|31015844
|41096
|426754
|464
Meanwhile, the White House has said the Biden Administration is eager to continue partnership with India in the fight against coronavirus and provide assistance in the form of vaccines. The delay in providing vaccines to India from the United States is not because of Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
“I would say first that we have seen in some places that there are legal or regulatory issues that need to be worked out country by country as we are delivering vaccines,” she said in response to a question.
“The holdup is not on this end but we are eager to get vaccines and continue assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic,” Psaki said.
“We are eager to continue to be partners with them, to continue to provide assistance, including in the form of vaccines,” she said.
