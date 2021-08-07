Follow us on Image Source : PTI India records 38,628 new COVID cases, 617 deaths; active cases at 4,12,153

India recorded 38,628 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 617 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 40,017 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,10,55,861. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,12,153, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,27,371.

A total of 50,10,09,609 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 7408 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 20302 118 1942371 2003 13468 24 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3226 111 45979 349 236 4 Assam 12024 199 554204 1249 5343 17 5 Bihar 365 1 715056 45 9646 6 Chandigarh 28 3 61127 4 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1830 76 987486 188 13533 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 1 10634 1 4 9 Delhi 518 5 1411001 54 25060 2 10 Goa 1029 11 167423 88 3156 3 11 Gujarat 206 7 814696 31 10076 12 Haryana 703 9 759678 25 9646 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1610 102 201947 150 3531 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1358 44 316398 83 4386 1 15 Jharkhand 223 341952 28 5129 16 Karnataka 24439 109 2852368 1651 36705 25 17 Kerala 178441 1877 3297834 20046 17328 117 18 Ladakh 62 5 20100 9 207 19 Lakshadweep 76 5 10109 9 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 152 3 781253 13 10514 1 21 Maharashtra 78412 2188 6124278 6718 133530 120 22 Manipur 8686 329 91847 1078 1614 8 23 Meghalaya 5574 58 60885 510 1133 8 24 Mizoram 13101 36 29547 686 160 3 25 Nagaland 1345 24 26409 92 581 2 26 Odisha 11917 378 965370 1652 6236 68 27 Puducherry 888 19 118647 100 1798 28 Punjab 464 9 582539 45 16301 2 29 Rajasthan 231 20 944588 20 8954 30 Sikkim 3370 34 23805 216 351 2 31 Tamil Nadu 20138 21 2515030 1943 34230 33 32 Telangana 8744 59 635250 638 3817 3 33 Tripura 2766 188 76249 432 762 1 34 Uttarakhand 533 43 334408 67 7366 35 Uttar Pradesh 659 27 1685220 50 22770 3 36 West Bengal 10721 24 1502748 823 18193 13 Total# 414159 3083 31015844 41096 426754 464

Meanwhile, the White House has said the Biden Administration is eager to continue partnership with India in the fight against coronavirus and provide assistance in the form of vaccines. The delay in providing vaccines to India from the United States is not because of Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“I would say first that we have seen in some places that there are legal or regulatory issues that need to be worked out country by country as we are delivering vaccines,” she said in response to a question.

“The holdup is not on this end but we are eager to get vaccines and continue assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic,” Psaki said.

“We are eager to continue to be partners with them, to continue to provide assistance, including in the form of vaccines,” she said.

