  4. COVID-19: India logs 6,395 fresh infections in 24 hours; active cases decline to 50,342

COVID-19: A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2022 9:55 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19: India logs 6,395 fresh infections in 24 hours

Highlights

  • The death toll has climbed to 5,28,090 with 33 fatalities
  • The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent

COVID-19: India saw a single-day rise of 6,395 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,78,636, while the active cases declined to 50,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to  5,28,090 with 33 fatalities, including 14 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,00,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 10481 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 461 37  2322212 117  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 66403 296  
4 Assam 2802 17  733969 65  8033  
5 Bihar 668 836139 124  12297  
6 Chandigarh 170 13  97637 30  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 765 43  1159595 78  14116  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 11572 4  
9 Delhi 936 85  1973707 260  26484
10 Goa* 541 24  252242 64  3964  
11 Gujarat 1353 13  1259217 182  11017  
12 Haryana 785 30  1041818 152  10690
13 Himachal Pradesh 483 38  306786 96  4202  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 692 41  473020 121  4783  
15 Jharkhand 126 436612 14  5330  
16 Karnataka 4726 153  4011449 451  40253
17 Kerala*** 10659 510  6683863 1163  70885  
18 Ladakh 42 28988 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 268 15  1042702 50  10770  
21 Maharashtra 7043 658  7952049 1747  148274
22 Manipur 50 137550 2148  
23 Meghalaya 76 94828 15  1619  
24 Mizoram 368 18  236493 67  722  
25 Nagaland 15 35136 779  
26 Odisha 1470 128  1318550 199  9183
27 Puducherry 267 16  170917 43  1969  
28 Punjab** 595 44  762597 150  17905
29 Rajasthan 1755 34  1298991 227  9628  
30 Sikkim 90   43277 25  493
31 Tamil Nadu 4945 15  3528941 459  38038
32 Telangana 1011 830367 145  4111  
33 Tripura 6 106794 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1215 11  439720 63  7742
35 Uttar Pradesh 1361 63  2099233 229  23613
36 West Bengal 1953 12  2084986 240  21479
Total# 50342 252  43900204 6614  528090 19

(With inputs from PTI)

