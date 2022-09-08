COVID-19: India logs 6,395 fresh infections in 24 hours; active cases decline to 50,342

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19: India logs 6,395 fresh infections in 24 hours

Highlights The death toll has climbed to 5,28,090 with 33 fatalities

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent

COVID-19: India saw a single-day rise of 6,395 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,78,636, while the active cases declined to 50,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,090 with 33 fatalities, including 14 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,00,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 1 10481 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 461 37 2322212 117 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 1 66403 9 296 4 Assam 2802 17 733969 65 8033 5 Bihar 668 6 836139 124 12297 6 Chandigarh 170 13 97637 30 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 765 43 1159595 78 14116 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 1 11572 1 4 9 Delhi 936 85 1973707 260 26484 2 10 Goa* 541 24 252242 64 3964 11 Gujarat 1353 13 1259217 182 11017 12 Haryana 785 30 1041818 152 10690 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 483 38 306786 96 4202 14 Jammu and Kashmir 692 41 473020 121 4783 15 Jharkhand 126 6 436612 14 5330 16 Karnataka 4726 153 4011449 451 40253 2 17 Kerala*** 10659 510 6683863 1163 70885 18 Ladakh 42 1 28988 5 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 268 15 1042702 50 10770 21 Maharashtra 7043 658 7952049 1747 148274 5 22 Manipur 50 4 137550 8 2148 23 Meghalaya 76 4 94828 15 1619 24 Mizoram 368 18 236493 67 722 25 Nagaland 15 5 35136 5 779 26 Odisha 1470 128 1318550 199 9183 1 27 Puducherry 267 16 170917 43 1969 28 Punjab** 595 44 762597 150 17905 1 29 Rajasthan 1755 34 1298991 227 9628 30 Sikkim 90 43277 25 493 1 31 Tamil Nadu 4945 15 3528941 459 38038 1 32 Telangana 1011 7 830367 145 4111 33 Tripura 6 4 106794 7 938 34 Uttarakhand 1215 11 439720 63 7742 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1361 63 2099233 229 23613 2 36 West Bengal 1953 12 2084986 240 21479 2 Total# 50342 252 43900204 6614 528090 19

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News