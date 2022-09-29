COVID-19: India reports 4,272 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 40,750

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,272 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,13,999.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 40,750, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 40,979.

Active cases:

A decrease of 229 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,611. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 29 was recorded 1.35 per cent.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 88 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday, according to data issued by the health department data. No Covid-related fatality was reported, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,751 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,207. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi had logged 73 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 81 per cent on Saturday, while it had reported 95 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death on Friday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 10 10527 15 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 207 14 2323306 51 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 1 66528 4 296 4 Assam 2727 734813 8034 5 Bihar 225 22 837916 45 12302 2 6 Chandigarh 36 4 97979 9 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 488 17 1161568 82 14133 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 392 6 1976314 82 26501 10 Goa* 253 7 253798 55 3966 11 Gujarat 900 53 1262618 146 11034 12 Haryana 239 18 1043899 66 10704 13 Himachal Pradesh 166 8 307798 22 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 133 12 474197 25 4785 15 Jharkhand 97 12 436923 21 5330 16 Karnataka 2744 16 4021320 279 40282 1 17 Kerala*** 12195 82 6719562 1500 71134 18 Ladakh 14 1 29087 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 123 16 1043374 32 10771 21 Maharashtra 3429 73 7968736 562 148336 3 22 Manipur 11 5 137648 5 2148 23 Meghalaya 56 5 95010 3 1622 24 Mizoram 189 24 237491 31 723 25 Nagaland 9 35169 2 781 26 Odisha 1480 4 1323035 204 9192 27 Puducherry 368 28 172173 101 1974 28 Punjab** 168 14 763848 34 17914 29 Rajasthan 499 67 1302893 115 9641 1 30 Sikkim 71 3 43588 10 498 1 31 Tamil Nadu 5498 26 3538507 509 38046 32 Telangana 681 9 832904 108 4111 33 Tripura 23 6 106825 5 939 1 34 Uttarakhand 1010 28 440415 41 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 527 28 2101983 71 23620 36 West Bengal 3170 71 2089302 236 21503 2 Total# 40750 229 44013999 4474 528611 11 *Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

