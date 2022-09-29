Thursday, September 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 4,272 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 40,750

COVID-19: India reports 4,272 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 40,750

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 40,750, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2022 10:11 IST
Covid-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 229 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on September 29 was recorded 1.35 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,611

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,272 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,13,999.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 40,750, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 40,979.

Active cases:

A decrease of 229 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

ALSO READ: Binge drinking may up Covid infection risk in young women

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,611. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 29 was recorded 1.35 per cent. 

ALSO READ: COVID: Simple blood test with AI help can predict who will get long infection

 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 88 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday, according to data issued by the health department data. No Covid-related fatality was reported, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,751 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,207. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi had logged 73 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 81 per cent on Saturday, while it had reported 95 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death on Friday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 10  10527 15  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 207 14  2323306 51  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 66528 296  
4 Assam 2727   734813   8034  
5 Bihar 225 22  837916 45  12302
6 Chandigarh 36 97979 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 488 17  1161568 82  14133  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 392 1976314 82  26501  
10 Goa* 253 253798 55  3966  
11 Gujarat 900 53  1262618 146  11034  
12 Haryana 239 18  1043899 66  10704  
13 Himachal Pradesh 166 307798 22  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 133 12  474197 25  4785  
15 Jharkhand 97 12  436923 21  5330  
16 Karnataka 2744 16  4021320 279  40282
17 Kerala*** 12195 82  6719562 1500  71134  
18 Ladakh 14 29087 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 123 16  1043374 32  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3429 73  7968736 562  148336
22 Manipur 11 137648 2148  
23 Meghalaya 56 95010 1622  
24 Mizoram 189 24  237491 31  723  
25 Nagaland 9   35169 781  
26 Odisha 1480 1323035 204  9192  
27 Puducherry 368 28  172173 101  1974  
28 Punjab** 168 14  763848 34  17914  
29 Rajasthan 499 67  1302893 115  9641
30 Sikkim 71 43588 10  498
31 Tamil Nadu 5498 26  3538507 509  38046  
32 Telangana 681 832904 108  4111  
33 Tripura 23 106825 939
34 Uttarakhand 1010 28  440415 41  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 527 28  2101983 71  23620  
36 West Bengal 3170 71  2089302 236  21503
Total# 40750 229  44013999 4474  528611 11 
*Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News