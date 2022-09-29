COVID-19: India reports 4,272 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 40,750

Highlights
- A decrease of 229 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate on September 29 was recorded 1.35 per cent
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,611
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,272 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,13,999.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 40,750, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 40,979.
Active cases:
A decrease of 229 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,611. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 29 was recorded 1.35 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi logged 88 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday, according to data issued by the health department data. No Covid-related fatality was reported, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,751 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,207. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi had logged 73 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.
The capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 81 per cent on Saturday, while it had reported 95 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death on Friday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|10
|10527
|15
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|207
|14
|2323306
|51
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|15
|1
|66528
|4
|296
|4
|Assam
|2727
|734813
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|225
|22
|837916
|45
|12302
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|36
|4
|97979
|9
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|488
|17
|1161568
|82
|14133
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11582
|4
|9
|Delhi
|392
|6
|1976314
|82
|26501
|10
|Goa*
|253
|7
|253798
|55
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|900
|53
|1262618
|146
|11034
|12
|Haryana
|239
|18
|1043899
|66
|10704
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|166
|8
|307798
|22
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|133
|12
|474197
|25
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|97
|12
|436923
|21
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2744
|16
|4021320
|279
|40282
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|12195
|82
|6719562
|1500
|71134
|18
|Ladakh
|14
|1
|29087
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|123
|16
|1043374
|32
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|3429
|73
|7968736
|562
|148336
|3
|22
|Manipur
|11
|5
|137648
|5
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|56
|5
|95010
|3
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|189
|24
|237491
|31
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|9
|35169
|2
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1480
|4
|1323035
|204
|9192
|27
|Puducherry
|368
|28
|172173
|101
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|168
|14
|763848
|34
|17914
|29
|Rajasthan
|499
|67
|1302893
|115
|9641
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|71
|3
|43588
|10
|498
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5498
|26
|3538507
|509
|38046
|32
|Telangana
|681
|9
|832904
|108
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|23
|6
|106825
|5
|939
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1010
|28
|440415
|41
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|527
|28
|2101983
|71
|23620
|36
|West Bengal
|3170
|71
|2089302
|236
|21503
|2
|Total#
|40750
|229
|44013999
|4474
|528611
|11
|*Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.