Covid update: India reports 9,111 new coronavirus infections with total 60,313 cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India is seeing a rise in Covid cases

Covid update: According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India logged 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313. The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.

While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226). The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.



According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Not a panic situation, says Dr Randeep Guleria

Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, on Saturday said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation, as of now, isn't one to induce panic."Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country. But the majority of the infections are mild. The rate of hospitalisation hasn't gone up either. It's not a panic-like situation yet," Guleria told ANI. He advised that high-risk groups and the elderly need to take extra precautions. The former AIIMS director attributed the spike in the covid case across the country to people not following covid appropriate behaviour. "Now, people do not wear masks, wash their hands with sanitisers and do not maintain physical distancing," he said. Noting that the virus was mutating, he added, "The current rise in cases is due to the XBB.1.16 variant, which is a sub-variant of Omicron."

Amid a spike in Covid cases in several states, mock drills were undertaken on April 10 and 11 across 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 government facilities and 5,635 private health facilities. Earlier this month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said lawyers were free to appear virtually in court in the wake of the rising number of Covid cases.

(With PTI input)

ALSO READ: COVID-19: India records 10,093 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 57,542

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Alert: Delhi adds 1,396 fresh infections, positivity rate at 31.9, highest in 15 months

Latest India News