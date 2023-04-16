COVID-19: India records 10,093 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 57,542

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India records 10,093 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 57,542.

COVID-19 update: India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths.

While five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.78 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,18,115)

Active cases tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,29,459, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Alert: Delhi adds 1,396 fresh infections, positivity rate at 31.9, highest in 15 months

Vaccine data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 1 10622 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 341 40 2324711 37 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 66596 296 4 Assam 7 738070 8035 5 Bihar 413 96 839361 33 12304 6 Chandigarh 256 16 98484 11 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 1761 366 1164205 81 14156 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 4631 320 1990402 1071 26560 5 10 Goa* 658 32 256823 63 4014 11 Gujarat 2249 29 1273722 312 11066 12 Haryana 3738 505 1049814 368 10721 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2074 70 312313 174 4229 14 Jammu and Kashmir 716 30 475326 55 4789 15 Jharkhand 166 15 437346 12 5332 16 Karnataka 1966 194 4039531 181 40335 2 17 Kerala*** 19481 818 6775517 2258 71685 18 Ladakh 28 29266 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 279 13 1044537 36 10779 21 Maharashtra 6047 119 8000665 539 148477 2 22 Manipur 9 1 137784 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 13 95173 1625 24 Mizoram 5 238243 726 25 Nagaland 3 35207 782 26 Odisha 1505 210 1328214 97 9208 1 27 Puducherry 501 14 174333 33 1978 28 Punjab** 1355 157 766395 84 19302 29 Rajasthan 2058 294 1306890 122 9680 3 30 Sikkim 66 7 43912 9 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3048 172 3560598 329 38055 1 32 Telangana 247 838574 31 4111 33 Tripura 3 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 292 9 442440 84 7760 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 3059 480 2106790 208 23654 36 West Bengal 551 61 2097550 19 21533 Total# 57542 3822 44229459 6248 531114 19 *Kerala- “0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 04 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1355 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1505. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

ALSO READ: Combat dry skin caused by COVID-19 handwashing with these relief strategies

Latest India News