COVID-19: India records 10,093 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 57,542

Sunday, April 16, 2023
     
Live tv
COVID-19 update: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.78 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2023 12:24 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India records 10,093 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 57,542.

COVID-19 update: India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths.

While five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate  at 4.78 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,18,115)

Active cases tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,29,459, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

Vaccine data: 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 10622   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 341 40  2324711 37  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 66596   296  
4 Assam 7   738070   8035  
5 Bihar 413 96  839361 33  12304  
6 Chandigarh 256 16  98484 11  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 1761 366  1164205 81  14156
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 4631 320  1990402 1071  26560
10 Goa* 658 32  256823 63  4014  
11 Gujarat 2249 29  1273722 312  11066  
12 Haryana 3738 505  1049814 368  10721
13 Himachal Pradesh 2074 70  312313 174  4229  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 716 30  475326 55  4789  
15 Jharkhand 166 15  437346 12  5332  
16 Karnataka 1966 194  4039531 181  40335
17 Kerala*** 19481 818  6775517 2258  71685  
18 Ladakh 28   29266   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 279 13  1044537 36  10779  
21 Maharashtra 6047 119  8000665 539  148477
22 Manipur 9 137784 2149  
23 Meghalaya 13   95173   1625  
24 Mizoram 5   238243   726  
25 Nagaland 3   35207   782  
26 Odisha 1505 210  1328214 97  9208
27 Puducherry 501 14  174333 33  1978  
28 Punjab** 1355 157  766395 84  19302  
29 Rajasthan 2058 294  1306890 122  9680
30 Sikkim 66 43912 500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3048 172  3560598 329  38055
32 Telangana 247   838574 31  4111  
33 Tripura 3   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 292 442440 84  7760
35 Uttar Pradesh 3059 480  2106790 208  23654  
36 West Bengal 551 61  2097550 19  21533  
Total# 57542 3822  44229459 6248  531114 19 
*Kerala- “0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 04 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1355 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1505.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

