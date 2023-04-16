COVID-19: India records 10,093 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 57,542

COVID-19 update: India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths.
While five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.78 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,18,115)
Active cases tally:
The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,29,459, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Vaccine data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|13
|1
|10622
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|341
|40
|2324711
|37
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|66596
|296
|4
|Assam
|7
|738070
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|413
|96
|839361
|33
|12304
|6
|Chandigarh
|256
|16
|98484
|11
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1761
|366
|1164205
|81
|14156
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4631
|320
|1990402
|1071
|26560
|5
|10
|Goa*
|658
|32
|256823
|63
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|2249
|29
|1273722
|312
|11066
|12
|Haryana
|3738
|505
|1049814
|368
|10721
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2074
|70
|312313
|174
|4229
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|716
|30
|475326
|55
|4789
|15
|Jharkhand
|166
|15
|437346
|12
|5332
|16
|Karnataka
|1966
|194
|4039531
|181
|40335
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|19481
|818
|6775517
|2258
|71685
|18
|Ladakh
|28
|29266
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|279
|13
|1044537
|36
|10779
|21
|Maharashtra
|6047
|119
|8000665
|539
|148477
|2
|22
|Manipur
|9
|1
|137784
|1
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|13
|95173
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|5
|238243
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|35207
|782
|26
|Odisha
|1505
|210
|1328214
|97
|9208
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|501
|14
|174333
|33
|1978
|28
|Punjab**
|1355
|157
|766395
|84
|19302
|29
|Rajasthan
|2058
|294
|1306890
|122
|9680
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|66
|7
|43912
|9
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3048
|172
|3560598
|329
|38055
|1
|32
|Telangana
|247
|838574
|31
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|3
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|292
|9
|442440
|84
|7760
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3059
|480
|2106790
|208
|23654
|36
|West Bengal
|551
|61
|2097550
|19
|21533
|Total#
|57542
|3822
|44229459
|6248
|531114
|19
|*Kerala- “0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 04 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1355 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1505.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.
