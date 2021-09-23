COVID-19 total vaccine coverage crosses 84 crore mark in India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

India administers over 84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country so far on Thursday, tweeted the Union Ministry of Health. More than 65 lakh (65,26,432) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

