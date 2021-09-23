Kerala only state with over 1 lakh active Covid cases; 62% of total infections last week were from state: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 20,510 which brought the total recoveries to 43,94,476, the release said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Thursday, said that 62.73% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country in the last week have been reported from Kerala. The minister added that Kerala is the only state in the country with over 1 lakh active Covid cases.

"In last 24 hours, 31,000 cases have been reported and most of these cases have been reported from Kerala & Maharashtra. However, absolute numbers have gone down. 62.73% of the total cases in the last week have been reported from Kerala," Rajesh Bhushan said.

Kerala reported 1,60,046 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the state logged 19,682 fresh cases and 152 deaths. The caseload has risen to 45,79,310 and fatalities to 24,191, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 20,510 which brought the total recoveries to 43,94,476, the release said. As many as 1,21,945 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,033 cases, followed by Ernakulam (2,564), Kozhikode (1,735), Thiruvananthapuram (1,734), Kollam (1,593), Kottayam (1,545), Malappuram (1,401), Palakkad (1,378), Alappuzha (1,254) and Kannur (924).

