Parliament session likely to be adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : Parliament session adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

Both Houses of the Parliament likely to be adjourned sine die post passage of the Finance Bill, ANI sources after an all-party meet on the issue of adjourning the House in wake of Covid19. The session, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 3.

The session concluded almost 12 days before its scheduled winding up due to the looming threat of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, many political parties including TMC have decided not to attend the session on Monday due to the coronavirus scare amid lockdowns announced by many states for varied periods, sources said.

However, PM Modi had earlier said that adjourning Parliament will send the wrong message as many people are still working despite the lockdown.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Delhi lockdown: Transport suspended, borders sealed to contain COVID-19 spread - Here's what will be affected

ALSO READ | Italy registers 59,138 coronavirus cases, 5,476 dead