Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: Body of dead Covid-19 patient found in hospital toilet, dean suspended

In a shocking development dead body of an 82-year-old Covid0-19 patient was found inside the toilet of Jalgaon Civil Hospital in Jalgaon District of Maharashtra. The incident has sent shockwaves through the state and shook the state government into action. Dean of the hospital Dr Bhaskar Khaire has now been suspended.

The woman, found positive for coronavirus infection, was missing for the last 8 days. She had tested positive on May 27. She was admitted to another hospital before being moved to Jalgaon Civil Hospital. She went missing on June 2. As the woman's family informed the police, a search was on for the woman. She was seen in the ward of the hospital on June 2 but not after that.

Meanwhile, foul smell emanated from inside one of the toilets in Jalgaon Civil Hospital and upon investigation, it was found that dead body of the woman was inside.

The woman's grandson made a distraught video message for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked for probe in the matter and punishment for all those who were guilty.

Meanwhile, Jalgaon Civil Hospital Dean Dr Bhaskar Khaire was suspended by Dr Tatyarao Lahane, Health Director of Maharashtra.

