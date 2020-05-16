Image Source : AP Coronavirus recovery rate in India crosses 35%; fatality rate stands at 3.2%

Coronavirus recovery rate in the country has crossed 35% while the fatality rate stands at a little over 3 per cent. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare, India has had 85,940 coronavirus cases out of which 30,153 cases have recovered. This takes India's recovery rate up to 35.086 percent.

COVID-19 death toll in the country has reached 2,752 which means the fatality rate of the illness in India is 3.2%.

India's fatality rate is half that of the whole world taken collectively. There have been 308,645 coronavirus deaths around the globe bringing the fatality rate to 6.6%.

Maharashtra, the state which has the most number of coronavirus cases in India (29,100), has a recovery rate of just about 22.5% while Tamil Nadu, the only other state to cross 10,000-mark, has a recovery rate of 25.71%.

National capital Delhi, which has a little less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases has a recovery rate of close to 40 per cent.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,752 and the number of cases climbed to 85,940 on Saturday, registering an increase of 103 deaths and 3,970 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases stood at 53,035, while 30,152 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 35.08 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.

Of the 103 deaths reported since Friday morning, 49 were in Maharashtra, 20 in Gujarat, 10 in West Bengal, eight in Delhi, seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Tamil Nadu, two in Madhya Pradesh, one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

