Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: COVID-19 positive doctor continues to treat patients, booked for spreading deadly virus in Jhalawar (Representational image)

A coronavirus positive doctor has been arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar after cases rose up to 200 within two days. The doctor, identified as Ibrahim, kept on treating patients at his clinic even after being tested positive.

The Rajasthan Police has arrested the doctor for spreading coronavirus and violating the Epidemic Diseases Act.

More details awaited.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage