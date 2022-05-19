Thursday, May 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 2,364 new COVID cases, 10 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 15,419

India reports 2,364 new COVID cases, 10 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 15,419

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 15,419, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2022 9:30 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 2,364 new COVID cases, 10 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 15,419.

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303
  • According to ICMR, 84,54,04,172 samples have been tested up to May 18 for COVID
  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent on Thursday

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,364 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (May 19), the country saw a total of 2,582 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,89,841.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 15,419, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,647. 

A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,54,04,172 samples have been tested up to May 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,77,570 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent, as per the data.

ALSO READ: India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn’t go the way of COVID vaccines

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent and two deaths. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198. A total of 24,989 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death.

On Sunday, 613 Covid cases and three deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent.

On Saturday, the city logged 673 coronavirus cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9910 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 92 2305024 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64205 296      
4 Assam 3 716234   7986      
5 Bihar 36 818384 12256      
6 Chandigarh 75 91003 12  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 21 1138286 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2910 318  1872020 709  26198   2
10 Goa 80 241683 10  3832      
11 Gujarat 213 1213625 37  10944      
12 Haryana 1431 157  987638 432  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 81 280747 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 50 449351 4752      
15 Jharkhand 26 429953 5318      
16 Karnataka 1802 38  3907975 147  40105      
17 Kerala*** 3331 71  6475066 364  69434   31 31
18 Ladakh 3 28025 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 232 22  1031020 41  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1551 25  7731829 241  147855      
22 Manipur 3 135107 2120      
23 Meghalaya 11 92216 1593      
24 Mizoram 256 12  227081 24  697      
25 Nagaland 1 34732 760      
26 Odisha 171 1279017   9126      
27 Puducherry 15   163837 1962      
28 Punjab 149 742207 20  17751      
29 Rajasthan 488 44  1274792 103  9554      
30 Sikkim 7   38702   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 324 3416337 42  38025      
32 Telangana 370 788184 42  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 491 27  429550 39  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1024 73  2053447 202  23513      
36 West Bengal 398 1997321 41  21203      
Total# 15647 753  42587259 2549  524293 27  31 33
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 6 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

ALSO READ: North Korea's COVID-19 caseload nears 2 million in just a week; over 7 lakh in quarantine

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News