Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 2,364 new COVID cases, 10 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 15,419.

Highlights The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303

According to ICMR, 84,54,04,172 samples have been tested up to May 18 for COVID

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent on Thursday

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,364 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (May 19), the country saw a total of 2,582 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,89,841.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 15,419, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,647.

A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,54,04,172 samples have been tested up to May 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,77,570 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent, as per the data.

ALSO READ: India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn’t go the way of COVID vaccines

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent and two deaths. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198. A total of 24,989 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death.

On Sunday, 613 Covid cases and three deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent.

On Saturday, the city logged 673 coronavirus cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 1 9910 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 92 3 2305024 6 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 2 64205 2 296 4 Assam 3 3 716234 7986 5 Bihar 36 1 818384 6 12256 6 Chandigarh 75 4 91003 12 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 21 2 1138286 2 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2910 318 1872020 709 26198 2 2 10 Goa 80 2 241683 10 3832 11 Gujarat 213 9 1213625 37 10944 12 Haryana 1431 157 987638 432 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 81 4 280747 8 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 50 1 449351 6 4752 15 Jharkhand 26 1 429953 4 5318 16 Karnataka 1802 38 3907975 147 40105 17 Kerala*** 3331 71 6475066 364 69434 31 31 18 Ladakh 3 4 28025 4 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 232 22 1031020 41 10735 21 Maharashtra 1551 25 7731829 241 147855 22 Manipur 3 1 135107 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 11 1 92216 1 1593 24 Mizoram 256 12 227081 24 697 25 Nagaland 1 1 34732 1 760 26 Odisha 171 3 1279017 9126 27 Puducherry 15 163837 1 1962 28 Punjab 149 4 742207 20 17751 29 Rajasthan 488 44 1274792 103 9554 30 Sikkim 7 38702 452 31 Tamil Nadu 324 8 3416337 42 38025 32 Telangana 370 4 788184 42 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 491 27 429550 39 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1024 73 2053447 202 23513 36 West Bengal 398 7 1997321 41 21203 Total# 15647 753 42587259 2549 524293 27 31 33 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 6 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: North Korea's COVID-19 caseload nears 2 million in just a week; over 7 lakh in quarantine

Latest India News