India reports 2,364 new COVID cases, 10 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 15,419.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,364 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (May 19), the country saw a total of 2,582 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,89,841.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 15,419, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,647.
A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,54,04,172 samples have been tested up to May 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,77,570 samples were tested on Wednesday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent, as per the data.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi logged 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent and two deaths. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198. A total of 24,989 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death.
On Sunday, 613 Covid cases and three deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent.
On Saturday, the city logged 673 coronavirus cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|1
|9910
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|92
|3
|2305024
|6
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|2
|64205
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|3
|3
|716234
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|36
|1
|818384
|6
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|75
|4
|91003
|12
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21
|2
|1138286
|2
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2910
|318
|1872020
|709
|26198
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|80
|2
|241683
|10
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|213
|9
|1213625
|37
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1431
|157
|987638
|432
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|81
|4
|280747
|8
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|50
|1
|449351
|6
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|26
|1
|429953
|4
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1802
|38
|3907975
|147
|40105
|17
|Kerala***
|3331
|71
|6475066
|364
|69434
|31
|31
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|4
|28025
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|232
|22
|1031020
|41
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1551
|25
|7731829
|241
|147855
|22
|Manipur
|3
|1
|135107
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|11
|1
|92216
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|256
|12
|227081
|24
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34732
|1
|760
|26
|Odisha
|171
|3
|1279017
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|15
|163837
|1
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|149
|4
|742207
|20
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|488
|44
|1274792
|103
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|7
|38702
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|324
|8
|3416337
|42
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|370
|4
|788184
|42
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|491
|27
|429550
|39
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1024
|73
|2053447
|202
|23513
|36
|West Bengal
|398
|7
|1997321
|41
|21203
|Total#
|15647
|753
|42587259
|2549
|524293
|27
|31
|33
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 6 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
