Coronavirus outbreak: If you are a school student, this 11-point govt advisory is for you

Coronavirus outbreak: If you are a school student, then this government advisory on Coronavirus is for you. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come out with an 11-point advisory for schools and school students to protect yourself from the deadly coronavirus. The infection has claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe so far. At least 29 cases diagnosed with coronavirus have been reported till Wednesday.

11-point advisory for school students

1. Schools are advised to avoid any large gathering of students during the course of the day in the school.

2. Any student/staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in last 28 days, should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days.

3. Class teachers should be alert to any child with signs and symptoms i.e. fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, and should immediately inform the parents to have the child tested.

4. Ask parents not to send child back to school till advised so by the treating doctor.

5. Teachers, school staff and students should also be advised about simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene.

Hand hygiene: Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, even when hands are visibly clean.

Respiratory hygiene:

Everyone should cover their mouth with a tissue/handkerchief (or their sleeve if there are no tissues available) when they cough or sneeze and wash their hands afterward.

Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

Everyone should throw away used tissues in a bin and wash their hands after contact with cough/sneezing.

6. Frequently touched surfaces: doorknobs, switches, desktops, hand railings, etc should be disinfected.

7. Provide alcohol-based hand cleaners/sanitizers in frequented spots of the school.

8. Ensure the availability of soap and water in restrooms at all times.

9. Foot-operated pedal bins lined with the plastic bag should be provided in each classroom and restroom.

10. In hostels, the health status of students, as well as the other ancillary staff, should be monitored on a regular basis. In case there are suspected cases, the authorized local medical authority should be called for examination.

11. Anybody with signs and symptoms (cough, fever or difficulty in breathing) should call State/UT helpline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's 24*7 helpline at 011-23978046 or visit public health facility with a mask or mouth covered.