Mumbai Police cops over 55 years asked to go on leave as precautionary measure

Image Source : PTI Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has sent a communiqué to all the 94 police stations in the city stating that police personnel.

Mumbai Police have asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus infection. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has sent a communiqué to all the 94 police stations in the city stating that police personnel. The move comes after COVID-19 claimed the lives of three Mumbai Police personnel in the last three days.

During analysis, it came to light that the three deceased and the other police personnel currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease were above the age of 50, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.

Two of Mumbai Police's heroes – HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar and HC Sandip Surve – succumbed to the fight against Coronavirus. In the memory of the departed souls, Mumbai Police will not be uploading any tweets today. Only responses will be given. pic.twitter.com/yAAaUDGDu7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 26, 2020

"In view of this, we have decided to protect our policemen and officers - who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment - and asked them to take leave," he said.

"Because of their age, these police personnel are at a higher risk. Therefore, we are allowing them to take leave during these days," the official said.

So far, at least 107 police personnel, including 20 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus across Maharashtra and most of them are from the Mumbai Police force.

On Monday, Narayan Sonawane, 57, a head constable with Mumbai Police had lost his battled against COVID-19. Head constable Sonawane was working with Kurla Traffic Division.

On April 26 also, two of Mumbai Police's heroes – HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar and HC Sandip Surve – succumbed to the fight against Coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage